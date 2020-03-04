Govt asks Airtel, Voda Idea, others to pay balance AGR dues without delay

-
ALSO READ
What are AGR dues and how it threatens Vodafone-Idea's very existence
AGR dues: DoT withdraws order seeking no coercive action against telcos
No relief for telcos: Govt wants all AGR dues paid within three months
Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources
Airtel, Voda Idea make part payment; DoT mulls encashing bank guarantees
-
The government on Wednesday asked Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and other telecom companies to pay remaining AGR dues as per the Supreme Court order, according to sources.
The telecom department wrote to all the telcos asking them to pay balance dues "without delay" and also submit detailed bifurcation of payments (explanation of self assessed amounts), which are necessary for proper reconciliation of legitimate dues.
The government has so far received about Rs 26,000 crore from AGR payments, including adhoc/ buffer amounts given by telcos to meet any reconciliation differences.
However, the amounts paid by telcos is woefully lower than the DoT's Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) calculation.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU