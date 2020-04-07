What have you done to curb fake news? Social media to submit daily reports

In a letter written to TikTok, Helo and Facebook, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has asked for daily reports to be submitted by the platforms detailing the measures they are taking to prevent the spread of misinformation.

The communication, a copy of which was seen by Business Standard, says that while platforms like short video app TikTok and regional platform Helo (both owned by Bytedance) are very popular in India, they also have the potential of being misused.

“Such false and misinformation based messages (includes audio and video clips) have the potential for creating panic and other online harms and to a large extent undo the efforts and initiatives of all stakeholders,” MeitY said in the letter.

Appreciating the efforts already made by the platforms to help control the spread of misinformation on their platforms, the ministry added that they further need to ensure such “rogue messages” do not go viral and are removed from the platforms and shared with the law enforcement agencies.





“A daily report including all the proactive measures in this regard may be submitted to MeitY,” the letter added.

It also assured the platforms that the confidentiality of the information and privacy of users shared with the ministry will be protected.

A ministry official said the requirement of daily reports is for a few days, in light of the misinformation being spread related to the Covid-19 pandemic.



“We are actively working with the government to support them in their efforts to fight misinformation and proactively also working to elevate credible information related to COVID19 on our platform," said a TikTok Spokesperson.

The platform has increased moderation efforts and has removed thousands of videos that have contradicted legitimate advice about COVID-19 from credible authorities, as well as content that could cause imminent harm to public health and safety, it said in a blogpost.

Facebook and WhatsApp have also upped their efforts in working with the Central and State governments to ensure users have access to credible information.