Govt calls off BPCL privatisation process, will do 'comprehensive review'

The centre has called off privatisatising Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) after two of three parties withdrew their bids for the public sector undertaking (PSU). The expression of interest (EoI) and bids received will be cancelled.

A decision on resuming the process will be taken later after a review. The centre had invited bids to sell its 52.98 per cent stake in . Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta had formed a special purpose vehicle with its London-based parent Vedanta Resources, and submitted an EoI to acquire BPCL; other suitors reportedly included Apollo Management and Think Gas, promoted by I Squared Capital.

A decision on resuming the will be taken later. Based on the decision of Alternative Mechanism—that comprises the Finance Minister, the Highways Minister and the minister of administrative ministry—the strategic disinvestment of and the expression of interest received from bidders is cancelled, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) said in a statement.

Multiple Covid-19 waves and geo-political tensions have affected multiple industries globally, particularly oil and gas industry. Due to the prevailing conditions in the global energy market, the majority of bidders have expressed their inability to continue in the current divestment process of BPCL, the statement said.

With investors withdrawing their bids, the government will wait to assess the situation and decide how to proceed, Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey told 'Business Standard'. “This would also involve restructuring the transaction after a comprehensive review,” Pandey said.

Uncertainties like the Covid-19 pandemic, energy transition, geopolitical tensions impacted the transaction, Pandey said. “Several jurisdictions have decarbonising targets that made it difficult for investors to invest in oil refining business."

The government would conduct a comprehensive study before coming up with a fresh proposal for of the PSU refiner. The inputs would be taken from investors and advisors before structuring the transaction.

The government approved the privatisation of in November 2019. Post inviting interest for BPCL sale, the deadline for expression of interest was extended multiple times due to the pandemic. Three bids were submitted in Nov 2020 to acquire the PSU. Interested bidders were given access to the refiner’s financial data in April 2021.

In July 2021, the centre had allowed 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) in public sector refiners, expanding the scope for FDI in the privatisation of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL).