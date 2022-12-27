Govt calls telecom operators on Wednesday to discuss rising call drops

Amid an increase in complaints about call drops, failures and slow internet speed, the government has called a meeting of telecom service providers on Wednesday to discuss the matter, The Economic Times reported.

There has been an increase in complaints about the deteriorating quality of mobile phone services as telecom operators shift to 5G technology, which allows for faster Internet access for watching high-definition videos.

Telecom department officials say they have been discussing the matter internally. On December 23, they held a meeting and decided to call in the operators to discuss the issue with them.

Telecom secretary K Rajaraman is expected to oversee the meeting, ET reported.

But the meeting could be moved to the first week of January if DoT officials or representatives of telecom service providers are unavailable because of year-end holidays.

At present, the Quality of Service (QoS) parameters are analysed for telecom circles and not district- or state-wise.

India has more than a billion mobile phone users. And the government is focused on connecting every district, even villages, with internet connectivity. Mobile phones play a big role in that endeavour.

Telcos have been investing to improve quality, but issues like these create hurdles. They have described the current issues in offering quality services a temporary phase and assured that once the mobile handsets are synchronised with the 5G technology, more improvements could be seen in a month or two.

Airtel and Jio have started rolling out 5G services in various circles across the country.