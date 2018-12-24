Govt committee to decide if Vistara should get foreign flying permit

The government has formed an interministerial committee of three Cabinet-ranked ministers to decide if an international flying permit should be given to Vistara. This is the first time such a panel has been formed for granting an international flying permit to an airline.

According to the Aircraft Rules, 1937, the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has the final authority to grant a permit for international operations. Multiple government officials, speaking anonymously, said such an unprecedented decision to form a ministerial-level committee was ...