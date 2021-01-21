Govt expects global oil majors will join race for $6.5-bn BPCL sale

-
ALSO READ
Gas distribution giant GAIL announces Rs 1,046.35 cr share buyback
Govt to spend Rs 1.2 trn on oil, gas exploration and refineries in FY21
Govt mulls domestic gas floor price system to protect explorers' margin
ONGC, Oil India's earnings may suffer after sharp cut in gas prices
Six Norway oil and gas fields shut as more workers join strike over pay
-
India expects global oil majors to team up with investment funds that are already in the race for the nation’s biggest asset sale -- state-owned refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp.
“When the price bidding comes up, I am hopeful some of the major players will come through this fund route,” Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Thursday. Billionaire Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta group has confirmed it submitted an initial bid for Bharat Petroleum, while newspaper reports have said two U.S. funds -- Apollo Global and I Squared Capital -- have also shown interest.
An official said in February Last year that several top oil producers from the Middle East and Russia’s Rosneft PJSC had shown interest in buying India’s third-biggest refiner and second-largest fuel retailer, lured by the South Asian nation’s oil consumption growth. But they stayed away from submitting initial bids that closed on Nov. 16 after several months of delay.
The planned $6.5 billion sale of the government’s 53% stake in the refiner will be India’s first big-ticket transaction in over a decade. It is crucial for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government as it seeks to boost spending to help Asia’s third-biggest economy shake-off the pandemic-fueled downturn.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU