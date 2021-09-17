Govt likely to hold 30-70% equity in Vodafone Idea after four years

The government could hold anything between 30-70 per cent in Vodafone Idea (VIL) based on an assumed share price of Rs 10, say analysts, thanks to an equity option offered by the government for converting the company’s dues after a four year moratorium. While the final details are still being worked out by the Finance Ministry, the proposal comprises two options.

In one, operators have been given the option to convert their interest dues on spectrum and AGR payments, after a four year moratorium, into equity to the government. In the second, only the government has the option to ...