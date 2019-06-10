Govt moves NCLT for 5-year ban on IL&FS Financial Services auditors

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) moved the National Company Law Tribunal on Monday to bar auditors of IL&FS Financial Services (IFIN) — Haskins & Sells and & Associates — from business for five years for alleged collusion with the management and failure in reporting mismanagement.

The application filed by MCA was against Deloitte, and individuals including former Chief Executive Udayan Sen, partner Kalpesh Mehta and partner Sampath Ganesh. BSR is a KPMG network accounting firm.

MCA’s move to bar auditors comes after the investigation by the (SFIO), which revealed that the auditors of connived with the company’s former directors in concealing information about wrongdoings of the management despite having full knowledge of the sorry state. The tribunal has asked the auditors to file their reply by June 19. The case has been listed for hearing on June 21. The MCA has also sought to appoint a new statutory auditor for the company.

The counsel representing Deloitte told the tribunal that it was no longer the statutory auditor for IFIN. Deloitte was the auditor for the company till 2017-18 and BSR is currently the statutory auditor for the company. The MCA will also file a caveat (right to be heard) in Bombay High Court and NCLAT, in case auditors move to these forums against MCA and seek any relief, said the MCA lawyer.

The application to bar IFIN’s auditors was moved under Section 140(5) of the Act. The Section says that if the tribunal, either suo moto or because of an application moved by the government or by any person concerned, is satisfied that a auditor of a company has acted fraudulently or abetted or colluded in any fraud it may, by order, direct the company to change its auditors.

In case the tribunal passes an order barring the auditors for five years, the MCA has made Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Reserve Bank of India and Securities and Exchange Board of India respondents in the case, so that they can execute the order swiftly.

The SFIO, in its complaint, has alleged that the auditors were aware that IFIN was lending to defaulting borrowers through group so that they could suppress their non-performing assets (NPAs) and not provide for the bad debt.

Moreover, it alleged that the auditors failed to verify the end-use of bank finances and money raised through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) despite it being a regulatory mandate for verifying such things.

The complaint goes on to say that the auditors falsified books of accounts and financial statements of the company from FY14 to FY18 and did not report the negative net owned fund, as well as its negative capital to risk (weighted) assets ratio (CRAR) resulting in loss to investors who had invested in the company’s NCDs. The audit committee members colluded with the management and overlooked the many impairment indicators in contravention of the accounting standards and principals of prudence, the said in its complaint.

As of December 2018, IFIN reported gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) of 90 per cent against 5.3 per cent in March 2018. IFIN's GNPA as a percentage of advances would be the highest by any financial institution involved in lending.



