Govt needs to take a clear stand on airline capacity cap: IndiGo chief

Post its latest earnings call, IndiGo Chief Executive Rono Dutta spoke to Anjuli Bhargava on how his airline was weathering this storm and how it hopes things will shape up. Edited excerpts: Why have you added a net of 23 aircraft amid the pandemic? The aircraft count went up from 262 to 285 by March 2021. This defies all logic as I see it...

Yes, we ended up adding aircraft. Twenty-three A320ceos went back and were replaced by A320neos. We planned to send back more of the Classics — we wanted to return around 40 a year — but the aircraft have to be sent back with certain ...