Govt plans single-window assistance mechanism for pharma investors by March

The central government will establish a ‘single window’ assistance mechanism at the department of pharmaceuticals (DoP) for inverstors, to operate from March.

On the sidelines of an annual event of the Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association, a senior government official said plans had been readied in this regard. “If someone wants to invest in the sector, he has to go to multiple departments — state government, food and drug commissioner, health authorities, environment ministry, etc. There is no mechanism that ensures the issues raised by the sector are ...