Govt proposes liberal hire-and-fire rules for firms with under 300 workers

Proposal will be a part of the Code on Industrial Relations, 2020 scheduled to be introduced by Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar in the Lok Sabha

Somesh Jha  |  New Delhi 

In a significant move that may give more teeth to companies to ‘hire and fire’ workers, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has proposed allowing companies hiring less than 300 workers to not frame a statutory contract stating key employment terms.

This proposal will be a part of the Code on Industrial Relations, 2020 scheduled to be introduced by Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar in the Lok Sabha on Saturday. Separately, the government has also proposed allowing companies with up to 300 workers to retrench workers or shut shop without ...

First Published: Sat, September 19 2020. 13:43 IST

