Govt puts Oriental Insurance's solvency ratio at a dismal 0.69

-
ALSO READ
Irdai issues guidelines for promoting, regulating surety insurance business
Irdai asks insurers to review claims denied for antibody cocktail therapy
Hospital regulation, insurance penetration key tasks for new Irdai chief
A premium on execution: Meet Debasish Panda, chairman of Irdai
15-year cap on tenure of MD, CEOs of insurance companies on cards
-
The government has put the solvency ratio of state-owned Oriental Insurance Company at a far worse number of 0.69 for the year ended March 31, 2021, than what analysts had reckoned with at 0.92, according to filings made with the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
The number was flagged in a recapitalisation advice, sent by the department of financial services in the finance ministry to the company this week.
The progressive improvement calendar laid out for the company, with the recapitalisation plans, shows it will still be short of industry benchmarks for upto four years, effectively ending any discussion on listing its shares for the foreseeable future.
The ministry has issued a cheque of Rs 1,200 crore to the company on March 28, to shore up capital.
The solvency ratio of an insurance company measures the size of its capital against the policies it has written, in other words, the risks it has covered.
A lower ratio than 1.5, stipulated by the regulator — the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) — is a cause for alarm.
By that token, Oriental Insurance, which is in the business of general insurance, is in serious trouble. Its other state-owned peers, National Insurance and United India are also in similar straits.
Only the largest of them, New India Assurancew, is in a healthy shape. The company, which is the largest general insurer in the country, is also listed.
The finance ministry expects the New Delhi-headquartered Oriental Insurance to improve its solvency ratio to 0.86 by the end of FY23 and from there to 1.21 by the end of FY26.
The company is expected to become profitable in FY26, provided its claims ratio improves, and expense ratio dips.
The government has agreed to recapitalise the three insurance companies but had simultaneously made plans to either merge or individually list at least one of them.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU