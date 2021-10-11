Govt receives over Rs 2,593 cr dividend from NTPC, PGCIL this fiscal

-
ALSO READ
BSNL employee unions to launch campaign for removal of CMD Purwar
Bill to privatise state-run general insurance cos gets Parliament nod
Brokerages, securities analysis industry good vehicles to ride bull-run
DIIs increase stake in metals, public sector banks in Q4: Report
Diesel price rise blows Rs 700 crore hole for Coal India in Q1FY22
-
The government has received nearly Rs 2,600 crore as dividend from NTPC and PGCIL this fiscal year, DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Monday.
"Government of India has respectively received about Rs 1,560 crore from NTPC and Rs 1,033 crore from PGCIL as dividend in this FY recently," Pandey tweeted.
As per the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management's website, the government has received Rs 7,515 crore as dividend from central public sector enterprises so far in the current financial year.
Besides, Rs 9,110 crore has been mobilised through disinvestment of minority stake so far this fiscal.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU