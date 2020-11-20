Govt requests for user data up 23% globally in H1 2020, says Facebook

-
-
The government request for Facebook user data increased 23 per cent globally in January-June 2020, with India occupying the second spot after the US in terms of such requests being made.
According to Facebook's latest transparency report, total 35,560 requests were made by India in the period for 57,294 users/ accounts.
Some data was produced in 50 per cent cases, it added. In the first six months of 2020, government requests for user data increased by 23 per cent to 1,73,592 globally from 1,40,875 in the second half of 2019.
