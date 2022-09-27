Govt reshuffles IL&FS board; Rajan becomes non-executive chairman

-
ALSO READ
Indian-origin Nand Mulchandani is CIA's first Chief Intelligence Officer
Kotak Mahindra Bank completes tech integration with new e-filing portal
Kotak Private Credit fund to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to finance mid-mkt cos
Kotak Investment Advisors launches 'Kotak Cherry': Check details here
Goldman Sachs sees Kotak Mahindra Bank entering $100-bn club by FY27
-
The government has reshuffled the board of IL&FS Ltd, which is undergoing debt resolution process, with existing board member C S Rajan being redesignated as the Non-Executive Chairman.
Nand Kishore, who was serving as an executive director, has been made the Managing Director, according to the company.
In the wake of financial misdoings coming to light, the corporate affairs ministry had superseded the board of IL&FS in October 2018.
The sprawling financial services group has 347 entities under it and resolution has taken place for 246 entities after the ministry-appointed board started the resolution process.
The term of noted banker Uday Kotak, who helmed the resolution process for nearly four years, as the IL&FS Ltd board's Non-Executive Chairman ended on April 2.
Since then, Rajan was serving as Chairman and Managing Director.
Now, the ministry has redesignated Rajan as the Non-Executive Chairman and Kishore as the Managing Director. The latest appointments with immediate effect are till March 2023.
"We have been informed by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs of these changes," an IL&FS spokesperson said on Tuesday.
Currently, the board has five members. Besides Rajan and Kishore, the directors are G C Chaturvedi, Malini Shankar and N Srinivasan.
Chaturvedi will step down from the board on September 30.
Earlier, the ministry had appointed Rajan as Chairman and Managing Director for six months with effect from April 3. In March, IL&FS said its new board and management had addressed a total debt of Rs 55,000 crore.
"The group retained its overall resolution estimate at Rs 61,000 crore, representing 62 per cent of overall fund-based and non-fund based debt of over Rs 99,000 crore as of October 2018. The debt addressed till date (Rs 55,000 crore) represents over 90 per cent of the overall estimated resolution value.
"Resolution of the remaining Rs 6,000 crore debt will move into FY23," it had said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 17:23 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU