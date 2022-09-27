JUST IN
Torrent Pharma acquires cosmetic derma player Curatio for Rs 2,000 cr
Razorpay acquires PoshVine, forays into loyalty and rewards management
Jet Airways' return to skies delayed with plane talks in limbo: Report
Red signals for fintech industry: The valuations game of the past is over
PhonePe opens swanky 50,000 sq ft office in Pune to accommodate 400 people
Torrent Pharma to acquire Sequoia-backed Curatio Health for Rs 2,000 cr
Dish TV stock falls 10% as shareholders reject results, auditor appointment
Industry considers options as Tamil Nadu ordinance bans online gaming
Will take Isro's NavIC live on 5G phones by 2025, handset makers tell govt
M K Shah offers to buy McLeod Russel's tea estates without hostile bid
You are here: Home » Companies » News
ONGC gets better price for crude oil under new rules, says report
Business Standard

Govt reshuffles IL&FS board; Rajan becomes non-executive chairman

Nand Kishore, who was serving as an executive director, has been made the Managing Director, according to the company.

Topics
IL&FS | Uday Kotak

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

IL&FS
The sprawling financial services group has 347 entities under it and resolution has taken place for 246 entities after the ministry-appointed board started the resolution process.

The government has reshuffled the board of IL&FS Ltd, which is undergoing debt resolution process, with existing board member C S Rajan being redesignated as the Non-Executive Chairman.

Nand Kishore, who was serving as an executive director, has been made the Managing Director, according to the company.

In the wake of financial misdoings coming to light, the corporate affairs ministry had superseded the board of IL&FS in October 2018.

The sprawling financial services group has 347 entities under it and resolution has taken place for 246 entities after the ministry-appointed board started the resolution process.

The term of noted banker Uday Kotak, who helmed the resolution process for nearly four years, as the IL&FS Ltd board's Non-Executive Chairman ended on April 2.

Since then, Rajan was serving as Chairman and Managing Director.

Now, the ministry has redesignated Rajan as the Non-Executive Chairman and Kishore as the Managing Director. The latest appointments with immediate effect are till March 2023.

"We have been informed by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs of these changes," an IL&FS spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Currently, the board has five members. Besides Rajan and Kishore, the directors are G C Chaturvedi, Malini Shankar and N Srinivasan.

Chaturvedi will step down from the board on September 30.

Earlier, the ministry had appointed Rajan as Chairman and Managing Director for six months with effect from April 3. In March, IL&FS said its new board and management had addressed a total debt of Rs 55,000 crore.

"The group retained its overall resolution estimate at Rs 61,000 crore, representing 62 per cent of overall fund-based and non-fund based debt of over Rs 99,000 crore as of October 2018. The debt addressed till date (Rs 55,000 crore) represents over 90 per cent of the overall estimated resolution value.

"Resolution of the remaining Rs 6,000 crore debt will move into FY23," it had said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on IL&FS

First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 17:23 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.