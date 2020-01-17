JUST IN
Jubilant FoodWorks may still be a tasty bite for investors as stock gains
Business Standard

Govt rules out more reliefs to telcos, feels sector out of financial stress

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea will have to shell out Rs 35,000 crore and Rs 54,000 crore, respectively

Megha Manchanda  |  New Delhi 

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea should not expect any relief from the government, which feels with the tariff hikes and the deferment of the regime of zero interconnect usage charges (IUC) by another year, the sector is out of financial stress and does not require help from the Centre.

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea will have to shell out Rs 35,000 crore and Rs 54,000 crore, respectively. “Going against the decision of the Supreme Court is unethical and we have always maintained that the review petitions filed by the telcos (Airtel and Vodafone Idea) do not hold any ...

First Published: Fri, January 17 2020. 01:24 IST

