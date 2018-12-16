Govt's five-star hotel plan for Pragati Maidan may find no takers

The Union commerce ministry’s plan to house a five-star hotel in the capital’s upcoming mega exhibition centre at Pragati Maidan may come a cropper. Hospitality firms have said the reserve price of Rs 6.11 billion for the land alone makes the proposition unviable.

The fund raised from the land is supposed to part pay the International Exhibition Cum Convention Centre’s (IECC’s) cost of Rs 34.47 billion. The India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), which is under the commerce ministry, is the nodal agency in charge of completing the IECC and wants to ...