Govt's infrastructure push sees a demand shift in the cement sector

The government’s infrastructure push is seeing a demand shift in the cement sector. The housing segment — which accounted for 60 per cent of the overall cement demand — is losing out to the mega infrastructure projects being undertaken in the country.

Based on industry estimates, the last few years saw cement demand for the infrastructure sector rise by a whopping 5 per cent. H M Bangur, managing director at Shree Cement, pegs the current infrastructure share in the overall demand at 20 per cent, higher from 15 per cent two years back. “State and ...