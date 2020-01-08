Govt should reimburse firms for acquiring merchants: Vijay Shekhar Sharma

India's largest payments platform has launched its All-in-One QR for merchants across the country. This QR will enable merchants to accept unlimited payments through Wallet, Rupay Cards and all UPI-based payment apps directly into their bank account at 0% fee. The platform offers a single reconciliation of all payments through its ' for Business' app. It supports all payment modes and multiple languages. Paytm will be launching these QR codes along with utilities like calculator, power bank, clock, pen stands and radio.

The merchant-only app 'Paytm for Business' is used by over 10 million Paytm partners with over 13 million merchants onboard. Through the app, merchants can also avail of loans and insurance.

While speaking at the launch, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder & CEO - Paytm said, “The Paytm All-in-One QR is a must-have business tool as it is only payment QR that allows merchants to accept payments from Paytm wallet, all UPI apps, and cards. I am sure this QR will accelerate the Digital India mission and make more financial services available to the underserved."

The company has also introduced a new service 'Paytm Business Khata' that complements the Paytm All-in-One QR.

This will empower Paytm merchant partners to maintain digital ledgers of all their customer transactions including cash and credit. With 'Paytm Business Khata', merchants can set payment due date for credit transactions and send automated reminders. The customers will receive a notification with their billing history, and they will be able to make payments through the same link.

On being asked as to by when Paytm will turn profitable Sharma said, “ We aren’t chasing profitability in the short term because we believe that there is a huge amount of customer and merchant acquisition is pending are we need to spend money on it and we have Rs 10,000 crore to spend on this. We will be launching brokerage of stocks and insurance. We will diversify further in financial services space. In a good case scenario we will be able to break even in two years time.”

Sharma also denied that Paytm had applied for a peer to peer (P2P) licence.

“In 2020 the biggest growth is going to come from business to business (B2B) payments. Business payments are bigger then retail payments when it comes to complexity and opportunities,” added Sharma.

When asked about his budget wish, Sharma said, “The who are acquiring these merchants now have a problem that they are not making any money there. I think the government can help us all by reimbursing of the delta that we will miss because the MDR being zero. How about reimbursing the acquiring side?”

In the financial year 2018-19, Paytm had clocked in a gross transaction value of $50 billion through 5.5 billion transactions. It had set a target of 12 billion transactions by FY20.