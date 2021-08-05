Govt stands to lose whether it saves debt-laden Vodafone Idea or not

The government will have to make substantial payments, as well as forego revenues in FY’23, if it wants to work on the survival of Vodafone Idea because it will have to extend the same incentives to the entire telecom sector. According to estimates, the industry has to spend around Rs 21,000-Rs 25,000 crore for spectrum which it bought on a deferred payment basis.

Vodafone Idea has asked for a moratorium for another year (FY23). If granted, the government will have foregone the instalment payout for a third year in a row as it has already provided a moratorium for two years, ...