Govt target of 10K new 5G towers per week is far off, say industry sources

Industry executives say the availability of 5G radios, environmental conditions and approval process is dictating the pace.

Telecom companies | 5G in India | Ashwini Vaishnaw

Subhayan Chakraborty  |  New Delhi 

Sources added at the moment, hitting the 10,000 BTS installation figure wouldn't be possible even taking into account both new locations and 5G transceivers put on existing infrastructure.

A day after Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw asked telecom companies to install at least 10,000 5G towers every week, industry sources in the know said the government mandated target was difficult to achieve in the near future. However, they added the numbers should rise soon from the current 2,500 per week.

First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 23:50 IST

