Why the British operations remain a drag on Tata Steel's performance
Higher Ulip sales, repricing in annuity products squeezed margins at LIC
Nissan, Renault to invest Rs 5,300 cr in India to make 6 new models
Reliance seeks $12.75 per mn thermal unit for CBM gas, ONGC wants $9.35
JCB to enter mass segment to achieve 30-fold spike in card base in 5 years
Chemplast Sanmar to spend Rs 680 cr on expanding CMC works at Hosur
Highest-ever quarterly revenue by Essar Oil in Q3 as CBM output doubles
575 small firms hiring employees laid off by tech giants: Report
Apple supplier Salcomp sees India revenue of $2-$3 bn, plans rapid hiring
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar posts net loss of Rs 58.36 crore in December quarter
Why the British operations remain a drag on Tata Steel's performance
Business Standard

Govt to initiate closure of SAIL's steel unit in Bhadravathi: MoS Finance

The government has decided to shut SAIL's loss- making Visveswaraya Iron & Steel Plant (VISP) at Bhadravathi in Karnataka, Parliament was informed on Monday.

Topics
SAIL | Steel Authority of India | heavy industry ministry

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

SAIL

The government has decided to shut SAIL's loss- making Visveswaraya Iron & Steel Plant (VISP) at Bhadravathi in Karnataka, Parliament was informed on Monday.

The government had originally planned for privatising VISP and had invited Expression of Interest (EoI) for selling SAIL's 100 per cent stake in the unit in July 2019.

However, in October last year, the government decided to scrap the strategic disinvestment plans of VISP due to low bidder interest.

In reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad said the shortlisted bidders had expressed inability to participate in the sale process of VISP.

"On account of old machinery, sub-optimal size, continuous losses and shutdown of blast furnace for a long time, it has been decided to initiate the process for closure of this unit," Karad said.

The Cabinet had in October 2016 cleared strategic disinvestment of SAIL's 100 per cent stake in VISP.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 17:46 IST

`
