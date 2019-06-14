Govt to take 'considered' view on Huawei's participation in 5G trials

-
ALSO READ
Questions over Huawei
Ready for 5G trials from first quarter next year, says Huawei CEO
Huawei Y9 2019 launched as Amazon-exclusive: Know price, specs, features
Huawei to showcase a 5G-ready foldable device at MWC 2019: Watch livestream
Huawei India CEO Jay Chen demands level playing field for 5G trials
-
On the issue of allowing Chinese telecom equipment maker Huawei to take part in trials for 5G technology services, Union Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundararajan said the Indian government would take a decision in the national interest.
"A decision will be taken keeping in mind India’s interests, capabilities, and commercial and strategic requirements. We will not compromise on our security requirements and will take a considered view, based on a number of factors, including geopolitical considerations, commercial considerations and in what manner Indian standards also be integrated into 5G," she said. The government has constituted a committee headed by its principal scientific advisor to decide on Huawei’s participation
in the 5G trials.
Huawei has come under a cloud after allegations that its electronic and telecom devices helped China to spy on US corporations and agencies.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU