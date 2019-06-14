Govt to take 'considered' view on Huawei's participation in 5G trials

On the issue of allowing Chinese equipment maker to take part in trials for 5G technology services, Union Secretary Aruna Sundararajan said the Indian government would take a decision in the national interest.

"A decision will be taken keeping in mind India’s interests, capabilities, and commercial and strategic requirements. We will not compromise on our security requirements and will take a considered view, based on a number of factors, including geopolitical considerations, commercial considerations and in what manner Indian standards also be integrated into 5G," she said. The government has constituted a committee headed by its principal scientific advisor to decide on Huawei’s participation

in the

has come under a cloud after allegations that its electronic and devices helped to spy on US corporations and agencies.