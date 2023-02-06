Grasim board inducts Ananya Birla, Aryaman Vikram Birla as directors

The Board of Ltd inducted Ananya Birla and Aryaman Vikram Birla as directors, at its meeting held on Monday, a press release issued by the company stated.

Stating that the new members come with rich and varied experience straddling entrepreneurship and business building, the release added that the appointments are subject to requisite approval by members of the company.

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group, said that the appointments come at an appropriate moment, as Grasim is now at a pivotal juncture and is on the verge of creating two new high growth engines—paints and B2B e-commerce for building material.

"Their business acumen and insights into new-age businesses and consumer behaviour will be valuable for Grasim as it embarks on a new growth journey,” he said.

The Board has also appointed noted corporate lawyer Yezdi Piroj Dandiwala as an Independent Director. Dandiwala is a Partner at Mulla & Mulla and Craigie Blunt & Caroe, Advocates & Solicitors.

Ananya and Aryaman Vikram Birla were recently inducted as directors on the board of Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt Ltd, the apex body that provides strategic direction to the Aditya Birla Group’s businesses.

Ananya Birla is a successful business woman and platinum selling artist. The release said her first company, Svatantra Microfin Pvt Ltd, founded when she was 17, is one of India's fastest growing MFIs, with assets under management of over $1 billion and 7,000 employees.

Aryaman Vikram Birla comes with diverse experience in entrepreneurship, VC investing, and professional sport. Closely involved with several businesses of the Aditya Birla Group, he helped incubate the Group’s D2C platform, TMRW, and is a director on its board. The release said Aryaman also spearheads the Group’s Venture Capital fund, Aditya Birla Ventures.