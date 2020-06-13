Grasim Industries consolidated PAT for Mar quarter up 32 pc to Rs 1,506 cr

Aditya Birla Group's on Saturday reported consolidated revenue of Rs 77,625 crore and EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax depreciation and amortisation) of Rs 13,846 crore respectively for the fiscal 2020. The company's consolidated profit after tax was Rs 4,425 crore -- a growth of 161 per cent YoY -- thanks to write back of deferred tax liabilities and lower exceptional charge in the current year.

At the same time, the consolidated revenue and EBITDA for the March quarter of FY20 stood at Rs 19,902 crore and Rs 3,243 crore respectively. The consolidated PAT for the March quarter was up at Rs 1,506 crore -- a growth of 32% on a year on year basis.

On a standalone basis, the revenue and EBITDA for FY20 declined on account of general economic slowdown and start of the lockdown in major economies of the world during the month of March 2020.

Despite the economic slowdown, the company generated net cash flow from operations of Rs 3,519 crore on standalone basis in FY20 (before meeting its capex spend of over Rs 2,800 crore) on the back of efficient operations and working capital management during the year.

On standalone basis, the company continues to maintain a comfortable liquidity position with liquid investments of Rs 2,093 crore as on March 31st, 2020.

The company is planning to spend Rs 7,800 crore for raising capacities in both the VSF and Chemical businesses, apart from ongoing modernisation capex at various plants. But this capex plans are currently being reviewed, in the context of the current economic environment hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.