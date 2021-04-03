Green energy arm of NTPC to raise Rs 2,100 crore through term loan

Renewable Energy ( REL) is raising a term loan of Rs 2,100 crore and will tie-up working capital facility of Rs 700 crore to finance projects. Its parent has set a target of achieving 32 Gw renewable energy capacity by 2030.

The debt tie-up for the existing projects is underway, while equity would be infused by NTPC. The company has already received equity of Rs 300 crore from the total committed equity of Rs 4,000 crore from the parent. NTPC REL would fund the projects in a debt to equity ratio of 4:1.

NTPC REL is likely to borrow through both domestic and international markets to minimise the borrowings costs, India Ratings said.

The rating agency has assigned “AAA” rating to proposed term loan, factoring in its strong operational and strategic linkages with its parent. Incrementally, given that NTPC is unlikely to undertake any thermal greenfield projects, any new capacity addition would take place in the renewables segment, with a majority of additions in the solar and wind arenas.