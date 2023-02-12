JUST IN
Greenko set to win first green hydrogen tender floated by an oil refinery
Amazon, Flipkart, 20 e-tailors get notice for selling drugs without licence
Greenko set to win first green hydrogen tender floated by an oil refinery

Emerges L1 in the tender by Numaligarh Refinery to manufacture 300 kg/hour of green hydrogen

hydrogen | Numaligarh Refinery | Oil refinery

Shine Jacob & Shreya Jai  |  Chennai/ New Delhi 

IOC, L&T, ReNew announce joint venture for India green hydrogen business

The first green hydrogen manufacturing project by an oil refinery in the country is likely to be concluded, two years after it was floated by Numaligarh Refinery for producing green hydrogen of capacity 300 Kg per hour (2.4 KTPA).

First Published: Sun, February 12 2023. 19:46 IST

