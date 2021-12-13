Grofers rebrands itself as Blinkit with pivot to instant commerce

Grocery delivery startup has rebranded itself as Blinkit apart from pivoting the company's business model to quick commerce, Co-founder and CEO Albinder Dhindsa said in a blog post. "Once upon a time, a few months ago, we started on a journey to build the future of commerce with 10 minute delivery of most of the stuff our customers need in their daily lives. Today, we already process over a million orders a week, across 12 cities in India. And this is just a start," he wrote. Zomato, in July, said it has invested $100 million (around Rs 745 crore) for acquiring a minority stake of over 9 per cent in as the listed foodtech company looks to have more exposure to quick commerce segment. According to media reports, Zomato might invest a further $500 million in "We learnt a lot as Grofers, and all our learnings, our team, and our infrastructure is being repurposed to pivot to something with staggering product-market fit – quick commerce," said Dhindsa. "Today, we are surging ahead as a new company, and we have a new mission statement – “instant commerce indistinguishable from magic. And we will no longer be doing this as Grofers – we will be doing it as Blinkit," he added.

