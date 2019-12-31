Grow or die: Churn, disruption and agility are key takeaways of the decade

Sample this: since 2000, 52 percent of companies in the Fortune 500 have either gone bankrupt, been acquired, or ceased to exist. In fact, three-quarters of today’s S&P 500 is expected to be replaced by 2027. Risk is no longer in changing. But in not changing. Those that think change is a big risk, risk annihilation.

The brand is the new category today. Challenge is no longer just the competition or the ever-changing business environment. It's our own inertia. Our fear of the new, of the unknown. What can brands learn from the decade past? Those that overcome, change. They stay ...