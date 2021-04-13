Growth back to double digits, TCS sets eyes on global consulting business

After FY2020 forced IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), to focus on operations as it helped navigate clients through the Covid uncertainty, the company is getting back to its strategic agenda of preparing the company to focus on the next few years' growth plan.

One of the key agenda goals that it is focusing on is to break into the global consulting space. Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO and MD in a select media roundtable said that with the company back to double-digit growth, it is now time to take next big steps, which involves focus on growth and transformation and become an ...