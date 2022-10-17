Growth triggers, moderate valuations positive for ICICI Prudential Life

The quarter two results for the 2022-23 financial year (Q2FY23) for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance got a mixed reaction from analysts. The value of new business (VNB) grew strongly by 21 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to hit Rs 620 crore. But another key metric, annualised premium equivalent (APE), was flat with roughly 1 per cent growth. In Q2 however, the gross premium grew 3.8 per cent YoY to Rs 9,900 crore, well below expectations of Rs 10,900 crore, with new business premium up 7.3 per cent YoY and renewal premiums up 1.3 per cent.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, October 17 2022. 20:56 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU