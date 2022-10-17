JUST IN
PVR back in red, posts Rs 71-crore loss in Q2 amid Bollywood flop show
Growth triggers, moderate valuations positive for ICICI Prudential Life

Value of new business growth and margins remained strong in Q2

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance | ICICI | Q2 results

Devangshu Datta 

ICICI Prudential Life
The life insurer’s net premium income increased 3 per cent YoY in Q2FY23 while profit after tax increased 37 per cent YoY to Rs 350 crore H1. Photo: Shutterstock

The quarter two results for the 2022-23 financial year (Q2FY23) for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance got a mixed reaction from analysts. The value of new business (VNB) grew strongly by 21 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to hit Rs 620 crore. But another key metric, annualised premium equivalent (APE), was flat with roughly 1 per cent growth. In Q2 however, the gross premium grew 3.8 per cent YoY to Rs 9,900 crore, well below expectations of Rs 10,900 crore, with new business premium up 7.3 per cent YoY and renewal premiums up 1.3 per cent.

First Published: Mon, October 17 2022. 20:56 IST

