Gruelling battle for 865 days: The Making of Rs 42000-cr Essar Steel deal

Aditya Mittal, president and chief financial officer, ArcelorMittal, and chairman, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), was struck by the potential of Essar Steel’s Hazira plant on his very first visit in November 2017. To make the deal happen, Mittal fought a gruelling battle — in courts and outside — for 865 days.

Finally, Essar Steel was bagged under India's new insolvency law, in Rs 42,000-crore deal mid-December with secured financial creditors recovering around 90 per cent. There is no let-up in Mittal's excitement. Today, I remain ...