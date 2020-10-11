GSK Pharma's growth challenges to remain in near term as Covid dents sales

Even as the benchmark indices and the BSE Healthcare indices have gained between 3-5 per cent since September 15, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals (GSK) is down 12 per cent over this period. The near-term outlook is expected to remain muted if the drug sales in September are anything to go by.

Even as the overall pharma market was up 5 per cent over the year ago period, GSK’s sales for the month were down 8 per cent. The dip in September was led by a 12-21 per cent dip in sales of top brands in the anti-infectives and analgesics segments such as Augmentin and Calpol. Sales of ...