GST cut, new launches, revamped products to fuel Bata's revenue growth

A slash in goods and services tax (GST) rate in July last year, besides a robust performance in the April-September 2018 (H1FY19), has helped Bata India (Bata) India stock gain about 24 per cent since August. The stock has outperformed the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index, which fell over 2 per cent during this period.

However, the rally is not yet over for Bata. Some analysts foresee 12-13 further upside in the stock. The gains will not only come from the GST cut but also from the company’s efforts to add new and revamped products, which would aid overall top line ...