JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Start-ups » News

Online retail store Gobbly raises Rs 7.2 crore in angel funding round
Business Standard

GTM Buddy raises $2mn in seed round led by Stellaris Venture Partners

The company said it would use the funds for improving its product capabilities and building teams for sales, marketing and customer relations

Topics
Fundraising | start-ups in India

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

valuation, start-ups, startups
GTM Buddy helps sellers to accelerate deals and improve win-rates

GTM Buddy, a sales technology startup, has raised $2 million in its seed round, led by Stellaris Venture Partners.

The company said it would use the funds for improving its product capabilities and building teams for sales, marketing and customer relations.

GTM Buddy helps sellers to accelerate deals and improve win-rates. “GTM Buddy leverages the latest advancements in technology, design and AI to deliver the right information to the sellers at the right time," said Sreedhar Peddineni, co-founder and CEO of GTM Buddy.

“Despite advances in underlying technologies, current sales enablement solutions fail to meet the needs of the users.Like many other enterprise processes, we believe that this is a space ripe for disruption,” said Alok Goyal, partner at Stellaris Venture.

Prior to GTM Buddy, Sreedhar Peddineni co-founded Host Analytics, a SaaS platform and a market leader in the financial planning and analysis (FP&A) space, which was later acquired by Vector Capital. He later co-founded Gainsight, a category creator in the customer success space and a unicorn, which was acquired by Vista Equity Partners in 2020.

Apart from Stellaris, GTM Buddy's investors include angel investors Girish Mathrubootham, Nick Mehta, Ashish Gupta and others.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, September 14 2021. 12:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.