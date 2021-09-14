GTM Buddy raises $2mn in seed round led by Stellaris Venture Partners

GTM Buddy, a sales technology startup, has raised $2 million in its seed round, led by Stellaris Venture Partners.

The company said it would use the funds for improving its product capabilities and building teams for sales, marketing and customer relations.

GTM Buddy helps sellers to accelerate deals and improve win-rates. “GTM Buddy leverages the latest advancements in technology, design and AI to deliver the right information to the sellers at the right time," said Sreedhar Peddineni, co-founder and CEO of GTM Buddy.

“Despite advances in underlying technologies, current sales enablement solutions fail to meet the needs of the users.Like many other enterprise processes, we believe that this is a space ripe for disruption,” said Alok Goyal, partner at Stellaris Venture.

Prior to GTM Buddy, Sreedhar Peddineni co-founded Host Analytics, a SaaS platform and a market leader in the financial planning and analysis (FP&A) space, which was later acquired by Vector Capital. He later co-founded Gainsight, a category creator in the customer success space and a unicorn, which was acquired by Vista Equity Partners in 2020.

Apart from Stellaris, GTM Buddy's investors include angel investors Girish Mathrubootham, Nick Mehta, Ashish Gupta and others.