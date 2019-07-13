Guidance in line with client connect, demand: Infosys CEO Salil Parekh

On the back of a strong large-deal momentum, Infosys raised its revenue guidance for the whole of FY20. This is despite some research firms having forecast an impending slowdown in client spend.

Infosys CEO and Managing Director SALIL PAREKH tells Debasis Mohapatra and Yuvraj Malik that the company’s past investment in sales, digital services and localisation have started yielding dividend. Edited excerpts: What gave you the optimism to guide for double-digit revenue growth? Considering the global economy today, the Q1 and Q2 GDP numbers in the US were good. Our growth, ...