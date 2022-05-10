Gujarat Gas Q4 consolidated net up 28% to Rs 444 crore, income up 36%

-
ALSO READ
Shriram Transport: Analysts see limited near-term synergy post merger
Shriram City Union Finance's Q3 consolidated net profit up 5% YoY
Torrent Power takes over distribution in Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu
AG&P Pratham to pump in Rs 18,000 crore in city gas distribution
Shriram City eyes four-fold rise in gold loan portfolio in five years
-
Leading city gas distribution (CGD) company Gujarat Gas Limited (GGL) registered a 28 per cent growth in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022 on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.
The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 444.39 crore for Q4 of FY22 as against Rs 348.29 crore for Q4 of FY21. Total consolidated income, on the other hand, grew by 36 per cent YoY to stand at Rs 4,791.04 crore in Q4 of FY22 as compared to Rs 3,513.94 crore in Q4 of FY'21.
For the full financial year, Gujarat Gas saw its consolidated net profit rise only marginally by one per cent to Rs 1287.37 crore in FY'22, up from Rs 1270.37 crore in FY'21. The state run company's consolidated total income for the full financial year 2021-22 rose by 67 per cent to Rs 16878.22 crore, up from Rs 10128.68 crore.
Gujarat Gas is into supply of piped natural gas (PNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG) for industrial, commercial and domestic segments.
Continuing on its expansion plans, Gujarat Gas added 155 new CNG stations including two liquid to compressed natural gas (LCNG) stations, the highest by any CGD player in India, taking its total tally of stations to 711. It also added more than 154,000 new households, commissioned 423 new industrial customers and expanded its network by 2495 kms in the financial year 2021-22.
The company registered an average gas sales volume of 9.89 million metric standard cubic metre per day (mmscmd) for the quarter, led by industrial segment with 6.70 mmscmd and followed by CNG (2.23 mmscmd), PNG - domestic (0.82 mmscmd) and PNG - commercial (0.14 mmscmd).
For the full financial year, Gujarat Gas clocked total gas sales volume of 10.70 mmscmd led by industrial sales of 7.91 mmscmd, CNG (1.99 mmscmd), PNG - domestic (0.68 mmscmd) and PNG - commercial (0.12 mmscmd).
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU