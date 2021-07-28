GVK promoter buys Jubilee Hills house for Rs 23.15 crore

-
Owner of GVK Group has bought a house in Hyderabad’s posh Jubilee Hills area for Rs 23.15 crore, documents made available by Zapkey.com showed, various news websites reported.
GV Krishna Reddy, chairman of GVK Group, bought the plot on July 16, the documents showed. The land area is 1,447 sq. yard, which takes the per sq. yard value about Rs 1.6 lakh.
This, local brokers said, was a fair market price.
