Haffkine Institute gets govt approval to produce Bharat Biotech's Covaxin

Haffkine Institute, one of India's oldest biomedical research institutes, today received central government nod to produce Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin on a technology transfer basis.

Department of biotechnology's secretary Renu Swarup conveyed the approval to Maharashtra chief secretary Sitaram Kunte on recommendation of an expert committee.

The approval comes in the backdrop of rising Covid-19 cases and government's effort to increase pace of vaccination through production ramp ups and quicker approvals.

Last month, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had sought central nod to manufacture Bharat Biotech's Covaxin at Haffkine Institute. After a visit to the institute, Thackeray had said a manufacturing plant would be set up in partnership with to manufacture vaccines.