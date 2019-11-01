Haldiram Snacks wants Lavasa Corporation split into three entities

The consortium, led by Haldiram Snacks Private Limited to takeover Lavasa, has offered to split Lavasa Corporation into three entities . The offer is to be cleared by the lenders.

In a meeting held in Mumbai on Thursday, the lenders vetted the three offers made by the bidders and decided to vote on the three resolution plans so that the resolution professional could make an application for approving the plan to the National Company of Law Tribunal (NCLT) by November 6. Apart from Haldiram Snacks, the other two bidders are Pune-based builders — Anirudha Deshpande and UV ARC. ...