Hard for rivals to beat us with our reach, costs: IndiGo's Ronojoy Dutta

With the lowest cost structure and a wide network, IndiGo can withstand any competition, the airline’s chief executive officer Ronojoy Dutta said on Tuesday. Dutta added IndiGo has no plans to acquire another airline, as it would dilute its business model and distract the management's attention.
He made the remarks while responding to shareholder queries on competition from Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed proposed airline Akasa and plans for acquiring airlines like Jet Airways at the company’s annual general meeting today.
Dutta said IndiGo is unique and well positioned with a low cost structure, extensive network and connecting traffic which helps it fill up flights. “We are world class in terms of service too….It is tough for competition to beat IndiGo,” he added.
IndiGo is the largest domestic airline with over 58 per cent market share and 277 aircraft fleet as of end June. It posted a loss of Rs 5,806 crore in FY 2021 and Rs 3,174 crore in the first quarter of FY 2022 – its business severely impacted by the two waves of Covid-19 pandemic.
While the competition is set to intensify in the Indian skies with the launch of two new airlines, IndiGo management remains unfazed as its executives discuss its business plans. Dutta said the airline has managed to reduce cash burn through cost saving initiatives and increased liquidity by around Rs 6,600 crore last year. Cargo and charter flights too are helping the growth with attractive margins, he added.
Dutta said the airline is seeing gradual recovery in traffic and is operating over a thousand flights daily in August. He expects domestic traffic to reach pre-Covid level by December and international traffic to return to pre-Covid levels by next July with the opening up of more countries.
