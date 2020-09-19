Hate content crisis is Facebook India chief's biggest leadership test yet

Before the lockdown, globe-trotting was a key aspect of the job for Ajit Mohan, managing director and vice-president at Facebook India, including at least a monthly trip to San Francisco. Now he works from his home in Gurugram, a circumstance that, he says, has improved his quality of life immeasurably.

He doesn’t constantly feel jet-lagged and has also started playing tennis regularly. “Apart from that, I am assuming that the kids can actually hear me, I have to say that it has been delightful to spend time with my six-year-old and 18-month-old. But I’m saying that ...