Havells' bet on the Indian consumer fails to fire its growth engine

Havells India has an opening for its struggling Lloyd consumer division in the rising tide of protectionism in India’s trade policy.

The company, one of the smallest players in the country’s air conditioning, LED TV, and washing-machine markets, is expecting to raise its market share owing to tariff barriers imposed on imports of consumer goods such as air conditioners in the past two years. “We have commissioned our brand new manufacturing unit for air conditioners, which gives an edge …,” said the company in a statement. Experts, however, see a ...