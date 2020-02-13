Havells India eyes Rs 600-700 cr revenue from water purifier business

Leading fast-moving electrical goods and consumer durables company Ltd aims to touch Rs 600-700 crore in revenues from water purifier business in the next three years.

The company at present boasts of 20 products in the water purifier business segment. The portfolio is set to be strengthened further with the launch of 5 new products by April-May this year.

“Over the next three years, we are aiming for a position among the top three players in water purifier business. We have already captured 7-8 per cent market share. The size of water purifier market is estimated at Rs 6500-7000 crore of which organized players account for Rs 4500 crore”, said Shashank Shrivastav, Vice President,

Havells' strong brand presence and connect with the customers, unwavering focus on service and effective go-to-market strategies have spurred the growth of water purifier business, a vertical, the company forayed into in 2018. The company's water purifier business is served by over 350 personnel. In this segment, Havells has stormed into 375 cities and towns with a countrywide network of 8500 retail points and over 300 distributors.

“We have emerged as a force to reckon with in water purifier business. Though this segment's share to the Group's turnover is minuscule, we have exceeded the anticipated numbers in two years of entering the business”, he added.

Shrivastav was here to launch the Delite Alkaline range of water purifiers. The range offers a host of advanced consumer benefits such as protection through triple purification of 100 per cent RO (Reverse Osmosis) and UV with UV LED to maintain 24x7 tank hygiene of high-quality food grade stainless steel, amongst others. Consumers are assured get 8+pH level of water by addition of essential alkaline minerals, a lower Oxidation Reduction Potential (ORP), which results in antioxidant water.