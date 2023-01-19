JUST IN
Asian Paints December quarter net profit rises 6.4% to Rs 1,097 crore
Surya Roshni Q3 net up over two-fold to Rs 89.6 cr; revenue at Rs 2,021 cr
Q3 preview: Metal firms' sales likely to flatten, profits may plunge
IndusInd Bank's Q3 net profit increases 58% YoY on firm loan growth
Central Bank Q3 net rises 64.16% at Rs 458 cr on improved margins
Results preview: 2W, PV auto firms to see muted sequential growth in Q3
Tata Investment Corp Q3 PAT drops 12.5% to Rs 35 cr, total expenses up
Metro Brands Q3 net profit up 11.2% to Rs 113 cr; revenue from ops jump
ICICI Lombard's net profit rises 11% in Q3 on strong premium income
Morgan Stanley profit beats on strength in wealth, trading units
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
Asian Paints December quarter net profit rises 6.4% to Rs 1,097 crore
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Havells India Q3 net dips 7.3% to Rs 283.52 cr on higher raw material costs

The cost of raw materials and components consumed stood at Rs 2,321.99 crore compared to Rs 2,089.59 crore in the year-ago period, the company said

Topics
Havells India | HAVELLS | Q3 results

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Havells India
Havells India Chairman and Managing Director Anil Rai Gupta said there was steady revenue growth amid moderating consumer demand in an inflationary environment

Electrical appliances maker Havells India Ltd on Thursday reported a 7.3 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 283.52 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022, on account of higher raw material costs.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 305.82 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Havells India said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 4,127.57 crore against Rs 3,664.21 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

The cost of raw materials and components consumed stood at Rs 2,321.99 crore compared to Rs 2,089.59 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.

Havells India Chairman and Managing Director Anil Rai Gupta said there was steady revenue growth amid moderating consumer demand in an inflationary environment.

"Margins witnessed improvements on the back of stability of raw material prices during the quarter. With continued investment in technology, consumer journey and talent, we are positively disposed towards revenue growth and profitability," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Havells India

First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 15:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.