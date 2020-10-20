HC dismisses petition seeking ban on fantasy sports platform Dream11

The has dismissed a petition seeking a ban on on the grounds that it promoted betting or gambling.

The petition also accused the virtual sports platform of evading (GST) since the levy is paid on 20 per cent sum retained by the company and not on the entire amount. The court said this issue will be decided by the authorities.

is an Indian fantasy sports platform that allows users to play fantasy cricket, hockey, football, kabaddi and basketball.

Abhishek Jain, partner at EY, said the petitioner alleged that the virtual game is nothing else but "betting" on the cricket team. It further alleged that online fantasy sports are games of chance, and constitute the illegal act of gambling abd betting and that the department of revenue is not prohibiting this illegal game.





ALSO READ: Tata Altroz becomes official partner for upcoming Dream11 IPL 2020

Dismissing the petition, the court said," The result of fantasy game depends on skill of participant and not sheer chance, and winning or losing of the virtual team created by the participant is also independent of outcome of the game or event in the real world. We hold that the format of online fantasy game is a game of mere skill and it has protection under Article 19 (1) (g) of the Constitution."

This article guarantees freedom to practise any profession, or to carry on any occupation, trade or business.

allows users to form their own team. At the time of registration, the user has to make a payment of Rs 100, out of which 20 per cent is retained by Dream11 company and the rest 80 per cent is pooled up for the transfer of the amount to the winner of the fantasy tournaments.

The petitioner alleged that is paid on only 20 per cent and not the entire amount.

The court left this issue to be decided by the authorities in accordance with the law.

Jain said," The position of the Rajasthan HC strengthens the position adopted by industry players in the world of fantasy sport games."