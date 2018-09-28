HC orders Royal Enfield workers to not protest within 100 metres of factory

The Madras High Court has directed the workers of to not hold any protest within 100 metres from the factory premises.

A similar direction was given to Yamaha workers two days back. While the protesting workers decided to return to work from Friday morning, announced a paid holiday stating that it did not have materials, said R Sampath, vice-president of Employees Union.

Emails sent to the did not elicit a response till the time the story was published.

Workers from Royal Enfield and have been protesting, demanding the right to form a union at their respective factories.



The workers at India Yamaha were protesting inside the factories earlier. Several rounds of talks between union leaders, labour department officials and the company did not manage to find a solution. As the protest intensified, Yamaha moved the Madras High Court and got an order directing the police to ensure that protests take place 200 metres from the factory.

Following this, workers who were sitting in the factory moved 200 metres away from the premises.

On Thursday, workers at Royal Enfield decided to join work based on the labour department's advise.



Meanwhile, the strike at continued on Friday and the union leaders said that production had been impacted due to the strike. Workers at Pvt Ltd (MSI) have also been on strike for more than 20 days now.