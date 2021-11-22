HCG acquires majority stake in Suchirayu

-
ALSO READ
Energy storage startup Matter partners ARAI for next gen mobility solutions
Salesken raises $22 million in funding from Microsoft, Sequoia
Amazon asked Future to withdraw FEMA violation complaint before CCI
India-made Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin now on UK's approved travel list
Airtel adds 2.74 lakh users in Sept; Jio, VIL lose subscribers: Trai
-
HealthCare Global Enterprises Limited (HCG) said that it acquired an additional 60.9 per cent in Suchirayu, becoming a majority stake owner. Its total stake in the company is 78.6 per cent now.
Suchirayu owns a multi-speciality hospital in Hubli with an operational capacity of 110 beds and a potential to scale up to 250 beds. HCG has operated and maintained the hospital since August 2017 and had the right to increase its stake up to 80 per cent in July 2022.
HCG also owns and operates a standalone Cancer Centre at Hubli, and the acquisition is expected to create synergetic benefits in the geography.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU