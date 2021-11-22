HCG acquires majority stake in Suchirayu

HealthCare Global Enterprises Limited (HCG) said that it acquired an additional 60.9 per cent in Suchirayu, becoming a majority stake owner. Its total stake in the company is 78.6 per cent now.

Suchirayu owns a multi-speciality hospital in Hubli with an operational capacity of 110 beds and a potential to scale up to 250 beds. HCG has operated and maintained the hospital since August 2017 and had the right to increase its stake up to 80 per cent in July 2022.

HCG also owns and operates a standalone Cancer Centre at Hubli, and the acquisition is expected to create synergetic benefits in the geography.