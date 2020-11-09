HCL Corp sells HCL Tech shares worth Rs 390 cr to another promoter entity

-
ALSO READ
HCL Tech gains over 2% post Q1 result; Shiv Nadar steps down as Chairman
HCL Technologies Q2 preview: PAT rise seen between 10.5% - 13.6% YoY
HCL Tech rallies 7%, hits record high after mid-quarter business update
HCL Tech falls 4% on profit booking post September quarter results
HCL Tech shares hit a fresh record high as Co to acquire IT firm DWS Ltd
-
HCL Corporation, a promoter of HCL Technologies, on Monday offloaded 45.85 lakh shares of the company for over Rs 390 crore to another promoter entity through an open market transaction.
According to block deal data available on the BSE, HCL Corporation sold a total of 45,85,000 shares of HCL Technologies at an average price of Rs 852 per share.
The shares were bought by Vama Sundari Investments (Delhi) Pvt Ltd, another promoter entity of the company, at the same price, the data showed.
This translates into a deal value of Rs 390.64 crore.
As per the shareholding pattern for the September 2020 quarter, HCL Corporation and Vama Sundari Investments held 0.34 per cent and 43.22 per cent stake, respectively, in HCL Technologies.
Shares of HCL Technologies on Monday settled 0.59 per cent higher at Rs 855.65 on the BSE.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU