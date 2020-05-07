HCL provides protective equipment to healthcare workers in Coimbatore

HCL is providing the District Administration of Coimbatore with vital protection equipment including masks, personal protective equipment (PPE), hand sanitizers and hands-free wash basins.



The idea is to help frontline health workers as they battle the Covid-19 pandemic. HCL has provided 7,000 PPE kits complying to the SITRA and HLL specifications, 20,000 three-ply masks, 55 liters of sanitizer and two hands-free wash basins to the district administration.





These are being routed to the frontline workers of Coimbatore district working in the ESI Hospital, Government Hospital, Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, District Health Centres and conservancy workers across the district.

“We are committed to ensuring the well-being of all our citizens and have already taken several steps so that we are prepared to meet all requirements from a healthcare perspective. Our healthcare warriors and other frontline workers are helping us fight this pandemic every day and also saving precious lives. HCL’s support and the protection equipment being provided by them will ensure the safety of our bravehearts. We would like to thank HCL for this critical and timely support,” said K Rajamani IAS District Collector and District Magistrate, Coimbatore.

